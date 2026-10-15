Gurugram DC orders dust control at construction sites, plans crackdown on open waste burning

Gurugram deputy commissioner Uttam Singh on Thursday directed departments to intensify air pollution control measures, including dust suppression at construction sites, road cleaning, scientific waste disposal and action against the open burning of garbage and biomass.

Singh directed officials to conduct regular inspections of construction sites to ensure compliance with dust control standards

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Chairing a joint review meeting at the Mini Secretariat, the DC assessed departmental preparedness and ongoing measures under the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

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Construction sites to face regular inspections

Singh directed officials to conduct regular inspections of construction sites to ensure compliance with dust control standards. Eligible construction projects must be registered on the Haryana State Pollution Control Board’s portal, while anti-smog guns must be installed wherever required under the prescribed norms.

He also instructed officials to take action against violators and ensure that construction and demolition waste was collected, transported to designated locations and disposed of properly.

Road cleaning and dust suppression prioritised

The DC asked the agencies concerned to carry out regular mechanical sweeping of roads, water sprinkling and pothole repairs to reduce dust emissions. Officials were directed to identify dust-prone stretches and take corrective measures, including developing roadside greenery where feasible.

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{{^usCountry}} Road maintenance agencies were also told to monitor cleanliness in their respective areas regularly and ensure that dust control measures were implemented effectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Road maintenance agencies were also told to monitor cleanliness in their respective areas regularly and ensure that dust control measures were implemented effectively. {{/usCountry}}

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Focus on Bandhwari landfill and waste burning

Reviewing solid waste management, Singh directed officials to ensure regular garbage collection, segregation of wet and dry waste, and proper disposal.

The meeting also reviewed the disposal of legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill. The DC instructed officials to strengthen surveillance and ensure that firefighting equipment and other safety arrangements remained functional to prevent fires at landfill sites.

He directed departments to prevent the open burning of garbage and biomass and take action against those found dumping waste illegally.

Industrial waste and firecracker regulations reviewed

Singh asked officials to ensure that accumulated waste in industrial and other areas was collected and disposed of in accordance with prescribed procedures.

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The meeting also reviewed compliance with court orders concerning firecrackers, including monitoring illegal storage and sales and taking necessary action against violations.

The DC directed departments to complete preparations for restrictions that may be imposed under different stages of GRAP, keep monitoring teams active and respond to pollution-related complaints within stipulated timelines.

He also called for public awareness campaigns to encourage residents to adopt pollution control measures and instructed departments to submit action-taken reports on decisions made during previous meetings.