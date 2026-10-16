Gurugram DC orders dust control at construction sites, road sweeping

Deputy commissioner Uttam Singh on Thursday directed civic and enforcement agencies to step up measures to control air pollution in Gurugram, with regular inspections of construction sites, mechanical road sweeping, dust suppression and action against open burning of garbage among the priorities.

Road maintenance agencies were instructed to carry out regular mechanical sweeping, water sprinkling and pothole repairs to minimise dust emissions. (HT Photo)

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Chairing a joint review meeting at the Mini Secretariat, Singh assessed the preparedness of departments to implement the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) directions and restrictions under different stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

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He directed officials to intensify monitoring of construction sites and ensure that dust control norms were followed. Eligible construction projects must be registered on the Haryana State Pollution Control Board’s portal, while anti-smog guns should be installed wherever mandated. Officials were also asked to take action against violations and ensure that construction and demolition waste was transported to designated disposal facilities.

Road maintenance agencies were instructed to carry out regular mechanical sweeping, water sprinkling and pothole repairs to minimise dust emissions. Singh asked officials to identify dust-prone stretches and take corrective measures, including developing roadside greenery wherever feasible.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting also reviewed waste management at the Bandhwari landfill, where Singh directed officials to strengthen surveillance and ensure that firefighting equipment and other safety arrangements remained functional to prevent fires. He also called for regular garbage collection, segregation of wet and dry waste, and proper disposal across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting also reviewed waste management at the Bandhwari landfill, where Singh directed officials to strengthen surveillance and ensure that firefighting equipment and other safety arrangements remained functional to prevent fires. He also called for regular garbage collection, segregation of wet and dry waste, and proper disposal across the city. {{/usCountry}}

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Departments were directed to prevent the open burning of garbage and biomass and take action against illegal waste dumping. Singh also asked officials to ensure that waste accumulated in industrial areas was cleared and disposed of in accordance with prescribed norms.

The meeting reviewed compliance with court orders concerning firecrackers, with officials instructed to monitor illegal storage and sales and initiate action against violations.

Singh directed departments to remain prepared to implement restrictions under different stages of Grap, keep enforcement teams active and address pollution-related complaints within stipulated timelines. He also sought action-taken reports on decisions made at previous review meetings and called for public awareness campaigns to encourage residents to adopt pollution control measures.

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