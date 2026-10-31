Gurugram DC orders safety upgrades at 21 accident prone spots

Deputy commissioner Uttam Singh on Friday directed officials to strengthen road safety measures at 21 identified accident black spots and other high-risk locations across Gurugram, including stretches along National Highway 48 and the Gurugram-Sohna highway.

Singh directed officials to ensure that road signboards were not used to display advertisements (HT)

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Chairing the monthly meeting of the district road safety committee at the Mini Secretariat, Singh also directed officials to ensure that road signboards were not used to display advertisements. He warned of action against violators, stressing that signboards must be used only for their designated purpose.

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The committee reviewed safety requirements at the 21 black spots and other accident-prone locations, including Siddheshwar Chowk, Basai village Chowk in Sector 9 and Atul Kataria Chowk. Officials were directed to ensure adequate road signs, markings, reflective studs and safe entry and exit arrangements.

Under the “Zero Fatality District” initiative, the committee also examined site-specific reports and proposed safety improvements at Jharsa Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Sector 33, Khoh Manesar, Pachgaon Chowk, Shastri Nagar in Sector 105 and Gopalpur in Sector 10, among other locations.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed interventions include speed-calming measures, streetlights, pedestrian pathways, road markings and other roadside safety features. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed interventions include speed-calming measures, streetlights, pedestrian pathways, road markings and other roadside safety features. {{/usCountry}}

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Reviewing enforcement against overloaded vehicles, officials from the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) said 160 challans were issued in September, followed by 194 between October 1 and 27. The committee called for stricter enforcement, citing the risks overloaded vehicles pose to other road users and road infrastructure.

Officials also informed the committee that 13,703 challans had been issued for drink-driving between January and August 2026. Traffic police recommended the suspension of 1,065 driving licences between October 1 and 28. Singh stressed the need for sustained enforcement against traffic violations.

The committee also reviewed the “Safe School Commute” initiative, under which a list of 398 schools across the district has been shared with road construction and maintenance agencies to facilitate safety improvements around school premises.

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Officials discussed inspections of school buses and compliance with prescribed safety standards, including the installation of CCTV cameras, GPS devices, first-aid kits and emergency exits.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) informed the committee of plans to develop safer pedestrian crossings at 17 intersections. The meeting also discussed a proposal to add 32 locations, including areas outside hospitals, identified by road safety teams.

Progress on other road safety projects was also reviewed, including the installation of railings and signboards along the Gurugram-Sohna road, pedestrian facilities near Manesar bus stand and Bilaspur Chowk, streetlights along the Gurugram-Faridabad road, and repairs and resurfacing at Atul Kataria Chowk and along Pataudi Road.

Singh directed the agencies concerned to complete the works within stipulated timelines and ensure regular maintenance of road safety infrastructure.

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Badshahpur SDM Sanjeev Singhla, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram additional commissioner Ravinder Yadav, ACP (traffic) Satyapal Yadav, assistant district transport officer Harendra Veer, NHAI officials and representatives of other departments attended the meeting.