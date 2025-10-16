Edit Profile
    Gurugram: Drunk driver drags police officer over 70 metres on car bonnet, arrested

    Published on: Oct 16, 2025 10:46 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A cop dragged by a man during patrol duty. (Representative Image)
    A cop dragged by a man during patrol duty. (Representative Image)

    A Special Police Officer (SPO) was dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car for more than 70 metres after being held during Subhash Chowk in Gurugram during a late-night patrol, police said on Thursday.

    The SPO along with a constable suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

    The driver, identified as 34-year-old Abhinav Chaudhary, a software engineer from Greater Noida, was arrested by the police. An FIR has been registered at the Sadar Police Station in connection with the incident.

    Stopped during patrol after collision

    According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, around 1:00 am, when Constable Shyam and SPO Satish were on duty as part of Rider 17, a patrol unit operating under Sadar Police Station.

    The officers were conducting checks near a CNG station when a Verna car collided with their motorcycle near Yaduvanshi School.

    Thrown into greeen belt, car's windshield

    Following the collision, the Constable Shyam was thrown into a green belt, while SPO Satish was flung onto the car's windshield.

    Despite being half-hung on the bonnet, the driver of the vehicle did not stop and sped away.

    The car continued for around 70 meters before halting when the accused saw the SHO's mobile van approaching, police said.

    Man arrested on scene, habitual offender: Police

    Chaudhary was arrested at the scene. He was said to be under influence at the time of the incident.

    Police further revealed that Chaudhary is a habitual offender who has earlier been involved in a similar instance in 2018 when he had hit a police barricade in the Dabua Police Station area in Faridabad.

    Chaudhary was presented before a city court on Thursday and was remanded into judicial custody. His vehicle has been seized until further investigation.

