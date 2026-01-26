Gurugram, A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 23-year-old woman and attempting to rape her in the Leopard Trail area of the Aravalli region in Gurugram early Sunday morning, officials said. Gurugram: Man arrested for kidnapping woman, attempting to rape her

Following information provided by the woman's friend, the police arrested the suspect at the scene along with his Scorpio car. An FIR was filed at the Badshahpur police station, and the accused was questioned, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, who is a resident of Sirsa district, she works for a real estate company in Gurugram and lives in a paying guest accommodation. On her way back from an event early Sunday morning, she and her male friend briefly stopped at Leopard Trail for a stroll.

Around 3 am, while they were headed towards the Aravalli Hills, a young man snatched her mobile phone and attempted to flee. When she chased after him and confronted him, he forcibly pushed her into his Scorpio car and drove off toward the forest. The woman's friend pursued the car for a considerable distance before notifying the police, the complaint read.

Responding quickly to the information, a police team arrived on the scene and managed to thwart the rape attempt, apprehending the suspect along with his vehicle, according to a senior police officer.

Police sources said that the police search operation lasted for approximately three hours, and at 5.30 am, the accused's car was discovered in a drain along the road near Sakatpur village.

During the investigation, the accused was allegedly found half-naked in the front seat, while the woman was found unconscious in the back seat.

A senior police officer said that the woman has refused medical examination, but they are investigating from all angles.

The accused was identified as Gaurav Rathi , a resident of village Pandala, who used to work as a driver and a fruit stall operator, police said.

"An FIR for kidnapping and attempted rape was filed against the accused, who is now in custody," Inspector Vijay Pal, SHO of Badshahpur police station, said.

