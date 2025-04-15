Menu Explore
Gurugram: Modi launches 1,000-cr Rewari outer bypass to ease traffic

ByLeena Dhankhar
Apr 15, 2025 05:40 AM IST

The 15-kilometre bypass seeks to divert commercial and long-distance traffic away from the city centre, officials added

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a 1,000-crore outer bypass in Rewari, aimed at reducing congestion in the city and enhancing connectivity, particularly for heavy vehicles that have long overwhelmed the town’s narrow roads, officials said.

The 15-km bypass, constructed under Bharatmala project. (HT Photo)
(HT Photo)

The 15-kilometre bypass, constructed under the Union government’s Bharatmala project, seeks to divert commercial and long-distance traffic away from the city centre, officials added.

The project, executed by the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), is already benefiting locals by alleviating chronic congestion and reducing air pollution. “This bypass has reduced my travel time by almost 30 minutes every day. Earlier, crossing Rewari city during peak hours was a nightmare,” said Rohit Yadav, a private sector employee who commutes daily to Gurugram. Local school teacher Sunita Devi shared similar thoughts: “It’s not just about saving time; it’s about safety too. The city roads were always congested with trucks and dust.”

The project was first proposed nearly nine years ago by Union minister and Rewari MP Rao Inderjit Singh, with construction starting in 2020. Though initially slated for completion by the end of 2022, the project faced delays. Despite opposition and administrative hurdles, including criticism over its scale and the existence of a smaller bypass on Jhajjar Road, Singh remained steadfast. The Haryana government, led by then-chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, had announced the road’s construction in 2015. In 2018, land from 1,274 farmers across 18 villages was acquired for the bypass. Singh’s persistence, aided by a RITES Limited survey, helped secure approval under the Bharatmala scheme, with work commencing shortly after.

Since its inauguration, the bypass has sparked new real estate developments and infrastructure projects on Rewari’s outskirts. Locals have even dubbed the area a “mini-London”, referencing new housing, wide roads, and improved amenities. The bypass is also expected to connect with proposed metro extensions in the region, although no timelines or budgets for these linkages have been disclosed, officials said.

The bypass is also expected to interface with proposed metro extensions in the region, though officials have not clarified timelines or budgets for such linkages.

News / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram: Modi launches 1,000-cr Rewari outer bypass to ease traffic
