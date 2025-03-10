Gurugram: Play schools to have only 20 students in classroom

Gurugram: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights’s (NCPCR) has introduced new regulations for play schools that include a mandatory rule allowing only 20 kids for any classroom as the maximum strength apart from a teacher and one caretaker. The new guidelines also stress on improving child safety and school accountability as the schools are required to install CCTV cameras, ensure police verification of all employees to rule out criminal records, and submit land ownership records. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Play schools in Gurugram have to complete their registration to update regarding the admissions and compliance with the new rules, with the required documents by March 20, failing which will invite official measures.

The new guidelines also stress on improving child safety and school accountability as the schools are required to install CCTV cameras, ensure police verification of all employees to rule out criminal records, and submit land ownership records, building layout plans, fire safety certificates, CA reports, and trust/committee registration documents. The schools failing to comply will face strict action, officials said.

A section of educators has supported the small strength of students in a classroom over various factors while some are finding the restriction a bit challenging to implement.

VIBGYOR’s school principal Veena Gaur from Sector 67, said, “It is very important to have as few students as possible in play schools. These young children require utmost attention and care from teachers. A smaller class size allows teachers to address each child individually, which is crucial for their learning and development.”

Some schools, however, point out the challenges related to executing such a scheme of things.

Salwan School principal Rashmi Malik, said, “We have around 30 students in each of the two sections of our play school. Our classrooms are designed to accommodate these many students. However, due to infrastructure constraints, we cannot introduce new sections to reduce the class strength. Instead, we will appoint two teachers in each section to ensure better attention to students while adhering to the guidelines.”

Some, however, want more clarity before implementing the new rules.

Shalu Ahuja of Shri Chaitanya Techno School, Sector 83, said, “We understand the importance of these guidelines, but implementing them will require adjustments. We are reviewing our infrastructure and staffing to ensure compliance while maintaining the quality of education and care for our students.”

A senior official of the Gurugram district programme officer for women & child development, however, clarified that the safety and well-being of children is “a top priority. These regulations will ensure a better learning environment with adequate attention and supervision”.