Gurugram police seize 25kg of illegal firecrackers in Sector 56, register 2 FIRs

A joint enforcement team of Gurugram police and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) seized around 25kg of illegally stored firecrackers in two operations in Sector 56 and registered two FIRs against the alleged sellers, police said on Saturday.

Gurugram police seized flower pots, sparklers, rockets and sutli bombs in two raids targeting illegal firecracker sales in Sector 56.

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According to police officers, the raids were conducted late on Thursday evening, and the FIRs were registered on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Both operations were carried out based on a tip-off.

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The first operation was carried out following a tip-off that a man was selling firecrackers from a hut in the area. A police team reached the spot and found the suspect allegedly selling firecrackers without the requisite licence or permission. Several varieties of fireworks, including flower pots, spinners, sparklers and other colourful crackers, were recovered from his possession.

In the second case, police received information about another man allegedly selling firecrackers from a hut in Sector 56. A team reached the location and recovered several varieties of fireworks, including flower pots, bijli crackers, chakras, sound rockets, sparklers and sutli bombs. The seller allegedly failed to produce a valid licence or permit for their sale.

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{{^usCountry}} Both cases have been registered under Section 9B of the Explosives Act, 1884, and Sections 125 and 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 56 police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both cases have been registered under Section 9B of the Explosives Act, 1884, and Sections 125 and 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 56 police station. {{/usCountry}}

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The seizures come amid an intensified crackdown on illegal firecracker sales and storage in Gurugram. The police have deployed 53 special teams, comprising personnel at police station, ACP and DCP levels, along with crime branch teams, to inspect markets, shops, warehouses and suspected locations. The drive is scheduled to continue until November 8.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has also formed two inspection teams to check illegal firecracker sales and storage in the city. Residents have previously reported the open sale of firecrackers in areas including Gadoli, Nirvana Country, Sohna and Sector 56.

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Gurugram district administration said it had seized 3,500kg of firecrackers and lodged more than 41 FIRs against those selling illegal firecrackers in Badshahpur, Pataudi Road, Manesar, Farrukhnagar and Sohna Road on Thursday and Friday.

Gurugram has a year-round ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, online delivery and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers, including green crackers, under a district administration order issued on February 28, 2025..