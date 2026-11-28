Residents of Palam Vihar’s C-2 block and Sector 21 have alleged that door-to-door garbage collection contractors are demanding an additional ₹100 per household every month despite the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) collecting garbage tax along with property tax.

MCG collects garbage tax ranging from ₹200 to ₹600 along with property tax. (HT Archive) more less

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MCG officials on Friday clarified that contractors were not authorised to levy additional charges on residents and assured action on complaints.

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Abhishek Sharma, vice-president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of C-2 block, said several households had been issued payment slips of ₹100 for garbage collection.

“When residents questioned the charges and refused to pay, the contractor threatened to stop collecting garbage from their homes,” he said.

“There are almost 500 units in our block, and they have asked for money from almost every unit. How is it fair? A garbage tax has already been levied specifically for garbage collection and sanitation. We have also raised the matter with MCG officials,” Sharma added.

MCG collects garbage tax ranging from ₹200 to ₹600 along with property tax. Residents said the additional monthly charges had not been notified by the civic body and their complaints remained unresolved.

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{{^usCountry}} In Sector 21, RWA general secretary Kundan Lal Sharma said occupants of nearly all 1,250 houses were paying ₹100 per month to garbage collection workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Sector 21, RWA general secretary Kundan Lal Sharma said occupants of nearly all 1,250 houses were paying ₹100 per month to garbage collection workers. {{/usCountry}}

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“The garbage collection service itself is irregular, and imposing an additional monthly charge on residents is completely unjustified. This reflects a faulty arrangement on MCG’s part, with residents ultimately bearing the brunt. We are already paying garbage tax, yet contractors are demanding another ₹100 from every household despite providing irregular services. This is unfair to residents,” he said.

Preetpal Singh, joint commissioner, Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), MCG, confirmed that the additional charges were unauthorised.

“We will look into this matter. Contractors cannot charge any additional fees from residents. Residents can always reach out to us, and we will look into the matter,” Singh said.

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Senior deputy mayor Dharambir Bhangrola also said the additional charges were unjustified.

“Currently, agencies operating under short-term tenders are handling garbage collection across Gurugram. In my ward, I have strictly instructed residents not to pay any additional charges. Once the long-term tender comes into effect, no such charges will be levied on residents,” he said.

Sanjay Sharma, a contractor responsible for door-to-door garbage collection in Ward 4, denied levying additional charges, saying some residents voluntarily paid workers for collecting waste from upper floors.

“We are not charging any such additional fees. Some of our staff have to go up to the third or fourth floor to collect garbage, and residents pay this amount voluntarily,” he said.

The contractor responsible for garbage collection in Sector 21 could not be reached for comment.

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As HT reported on November 24, the agencies awarded long-term contracts for door-to-door waste collection and transportation are yet to begin operations. MCG has directed both agencies to deploy at least 100 vehicles each by December 6 and 50% of their contracted fleet by December 15.