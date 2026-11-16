Gurugram residents find a sense of belonging in Chhath celebrations

Gurugram: As the Sun began to set on Sunday, hundreds of women observing Chhath waded into the city’s ponds and ghats, carrying baskets of fruits as they prepared to offer their prayers. Residents across Gurugram celebrated the festival with much fervour (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Residents across Gurugram celebrated the festival with much fervour, and several residential societies organised Chhath celebrations within their premises.

At Mithilanchal ghat in Sector 45, more than 50 women dressed in sarees and carrying religious offerings stood in the water waiting to take a dip as the sun set. Hundreds of devotees had gathered at the ghat.

“We miss going to Bihar, but celebrating here with our families reminds us of home,” said Sneha Choudhary, a Sector 52 resident who has been attending Chhath celebrations in Gurugram for the past eight years. “This is how I remember Chhath now,” she added.

Around the pond, children and families watched the preparations, clicked pictures and enjoyed rides set up for them. Others queued up at stalls selling freshly fried samosas amid announcements reminding devotees not to enter the water wearing footwear, interspersed with calls to help locate children who had gone missing from their families in the crowd.

“We also invite dignitaries from local governing bodies to grace the event,” said Phuleshwar Yadav, a member of the organising committee. Once the evening rituals conclude, the celebrations continue with music, live singing and dance performances.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has set 24 ghats across the city for the four-day festival, which began on November 13.

The preparations included cleaning the ghats and adjoining water bodies, removing accumulated garbage and debris, and deploying sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness during and after the celebrations. The civic body also directed officials to ensure that devotees had access to essential facilities at the identified locations.

These 24 locations included Labour Chowk in Sector 5, New Palam Vihar near Bajghera police station, Shakti Park, Kanhai village, Devi Lal Colony, Sector 15 Part 2, Surat Nagar Phase 2, Kadipur Community Centre, Saraswati Enclave, Basai pond and Chakkarpur village. Other locations include the Sheetla Mata Temple parking area, Om Vihar, Rajendra Park, Panjeri Plant in Sector 5, Shyam Kunj, Maruti Kunj, Shiva Enclave, Dev Nagar Part 2, Dhankot, Vatika in Sector 82, Ryan Enclave and Sneh Vihar at Chandrashekhar Park in Bhondsi.

At several residential societies, residents participated in festivities with their neighbours without traveling to designated ghats.

At Mapsko Mountville in Sector 79, the society’s swimming pool was transformed into a venue for the festivities, with colourful fabric used to decorate the space. Organised by the residents’ welfare association (RWA), the celebrations have been held annually for the past five years.

At Sidhartha NCR One in Sector 95, over 200 residents attended the celebrations, for which an artificial Chhath ghat was created near the society premises.

“Chhath Puja is not just a religious festival, it represents our culture, gratitude towards nature and the spirit of community togetherness. Our objective was to create an environment where families living away from their hometowns could experience the warmth and traditions of Chhath Puja,” said Ravi Trivedi, a member of the organising committee.

For residents living far from home, such arrangements offered an opportunity to celebrate the festival with familiar rituals and a sense of belonging. “When you live away from your hometown, getting an opportunity to celebrate Chhath Puja with traditional rituals within your own society gives you a wonderful feeling of belonging,” said Poonam Srivastava, a resident.

At Rajendra Park in Sector 105, over 500 people gathered for the celebrations. The arrangements were made by the Chhath Puja Committee, led by Rajesh Patel, who formed the committee in 2011. “We have also organised a folk music event for people to enjoy following the puja,” Patel said.

The celebrations at Mithilanchal also drew young professionals from Bihar and Jharkhand, some of whom came to see how the festival was marked in the city.

“My friends and I came here for the first time to see what arrangements had been made, as our parents, who live in Jharkhand, insisted that we celebrate the spirit of the festival in some form,” said Asha Kumari, a 26 year old resident of Gurugram who works as a salesperson.