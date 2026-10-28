Gurugram RWAs seek hike in GMDA payments for park, green belt upkeep

Resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the city have urged the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to increase maintenance rates for parks and green belts managed by them, saying the existing payments are insufficient to cover rising labour costs, statutory contributions and other upkeep expenses.

The RWAs said maintenance rates should reflect actual labour costs, statutory obligations and operational expenses rather than being based on quotations submitted by private contractors. (HT Archive)

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In a representation to GMDA, the RWAs said the existing rate of ₹2.85 per square metre per month was inadequate even to meet basic manpower costs.

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Pravin Malik, president of Rising Homes Society RWA, said maintaining parks and green belts requires personnel for horticulture, security, electrical and plumbing work, washroom cleaning and supervision. Apart from wages, employers must also contribute towards the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), adding to the financial burden.

“The payment of ₹2.85 per square metre is quite less and it does not meet the financial requirement,” he said.

Malik said the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) reportedly pays ₹4.85 per square metre per month for maintenance, substantially more than the rate offered by GMDA.

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{{^usCountry}} Another RWA president, who requested anonymity, said the rates needed urgent revision. “We have already submitted a letter to the GMDA and they have assured a revision,” the president said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another RWA president, who requested anonymity, said the rates needed urgent revision. “We have already submitted a letter to the GMDA and they have assured a revision,” the president said. {{/usCountry}}

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The RWAs said maintenance rates should reflect actual labour costs, statutory obligations and operational expenses rather than being based on quotations submitted by private contractors.

They said a realistic rate structure would encourage more RWAs to voluntarily adopt nearby green belts, subject to GMDA approval, while improving cleanliness and preventing encroachments and illegal dumping.

“Fair and sustainable funding is essential to ensure proper upkeep of parks and green belts. We had urged GMDA to review the existing rates, strengthen monitoring and take preventive action against encroachments and illegal dumping,” said Malik.

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Parveen Kumar, head of GMDA’s urban environment division, said the authority would examine the request. “The demand for rate revision will be examined and brought into notice of competent authority,” he said.