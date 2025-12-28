Gurugram: SCERT completes phase 1 of AI push

The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) has completed phase 1 of its artificial intelligence (AI) programme in December first week, training 1,150 teachers-cum-master trainers from government schools across Haryana. Officials said this year’s theme‘AI for education’ focused on equipping teachers with a strong foundation in AI. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The council is also planning to extend the training to district education officers (DEOs) and block education officers (BEOs) across the state in 2026. The course aims to bridge technological gap between private and government schools.

Officials said this year’s theme‘AI for education’ focused on equipping teachers with a strong foundation in AI. Under the initiative, 50 master trainers taught 5 AI modules to at least 50 teachers in each district.

Manoj Kaushik, head of education technology department, said that the next phase will begin in January, 2026 and focus on online courses conducted in hybrid mode. “The trained teachers will serve as mentors, further training teachers across all the districts.”

“Around 20,000 teachers across the state will be trained in AI before March next year,” Kaushik said, adding that the online courses will be offered in a bilingual format and be open to all the teachers.

Officials added that plans are underway to introduce a basic AI awareness course in schools from the next academic session. “The proposal will be submitted to the Centre. Once approved, the programme will be implemented next year,” he added.

Officials added that for the next phase, teachers need to appear in a mandatory offline session. Mentors will interview and ask them questions related to the five modules. “If they pass, only then they will be considered as a teacher equipped with AI training.”

“AI is no longer just a concept but has become an essential tool. We plan to introduce a basic AI awareness module for students of Classes 6 to 12 in a manner that does not hamper their creativity,” Kaushik said.