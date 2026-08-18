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Gurugram: Sector 67 residents demand action as illegal dumping persists in green belt

Residents and locals in Sector 67 are calling for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to take action against people illegally dumping plastic and food waste in the green belt in Ramgarh, alleging that the issue has persisted for nearly a year

Published on: Aug 18, 2026, 08:11:10 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Residents and locals in Sector 67 are calling for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to take action against people illegally dumping plastic and food waste in the green belt in Ramgarh, alleging that the issue has persisted for nearly a year.

The site is located close to a corporate office, a market, and two private schools and the staff of both schools as well as shopkeepers at nearby stores said there has been no major impact despite repeated complaints to the municipal body.

“The illegal dumping site is right outside the entrance of our school and parents are concerned about hygiene,” said a senior school staff member requesting anonymity. The garbage is being dumped by people in the area. “The dumps could be a breeding ground for mosquitoes and constantly emit an unpleasant smell.”

Both the schools said they’ve also taken action on their own end by hiring cleaners. To deter people from dumping waste, they have deployed security guards and even planted trees around the site. However, this has not been entirely effective.

A local shopkeeper said MCG had been trying to clear the area. Saurabh Tewari, a local street vendor, said, “For the past month, a garbage truck has been coming twice a day to collect waste from the site. We have also recently been instructed to hand over our waste directly to the trucks. However, dumping at the site continues, particularly at night.”

He added that while trucks and tractors regularly visit the site and remove some of the accumulated waste, a portion is left behind, leading more people to dump their waste there. “This vicious cycle continues,” he added.

Earlier this year, in February, the MCG announced fines of up to 10,000 for dumping garbage at unauthorised locations, including near schools and hospitals.

 
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