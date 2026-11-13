Gurugram, To combat air pollution in Gurugram, luxury residential societies, wealthy residents, and developers have installed anti-smog guns, rooftop sprinklers, and systems that spray water sourced from sewage treatment plants. Many residents have also installed air purifiers inside their homes. Gurugram societies install anti-smog guns, rooftop sprinklers to reduce pollution impact

Over the past week, air quality in Gurugram has deteriorated, with the Air Quality Index falling into the 'very poor' category, according to official data. On Thursday, the AQI was recorded at 320.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

At Central Park Resorts in Sector 48, residents used auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws to spray a fine mist of water. Additionally, anti-smog guns have been installed on building rooftops.

"It is disheartening that residents, even after spending crores of rupees to buy luxury apartments, are unable to access basic amenities like clean air. Why should a city that contributes substantial revenue to the government have to struggle?" said Shailja Bhatia, a Central Park Resorts resident.

Many builders are installing sprinkler networks in their new projects to address future challenges and minimise the impact of air pollution.

On the other hand, Gurugram's administration and civic bodies have deployed water tanker trucks to spray water on the city's main roads to minimise pollution and the impact of road dust.

An X user recently shared two photos of their air purifier filter from Gurugram, showing a thick, dark layer of dust and grime. In one of the photos, a small section had been cleaned, revealing a stark contrast between the cleared area and the rest of the clogged, untouched surface, a chilling glimpse into what people are breathing in every day.

"This is my air purifier filter in Gurugram. The land of ₹200 crore apartments, huge towers.... Welcome to the city where we pay a premium for polluted air. Efficiency, but make it toxic," the user wrote in a post.

In Rising Homes, Sector 92, four years ago, the society's Resident Welfare Association spent ₹2.5 lakh to connect the Sewage Treatment Plant to a sprinkler network used to spray water across the premises.

Since Diwali, the RWA said, the spraying has been extended by two hours.

"We believe that environmental protection cannot remain limited to discussions, advisories or assigning responsibility to others. It requires investment, infrastructure and consistent action.

"At Rising Homes, we took the initiative to develop our own dust-control mechanisms and utilise treated wastewater for environmental management. However, it is important to understand that air pollution cannot be controlled by individual societies alone," said Praveen Malik, Resident Welfare Association president of Rising Homes.

Other high-end housing societies in Gurugram have also implemented various measures to tackle pollution.

In Vipul Greens, Sohna Road, the society is equipped with anti-smog guns, roof-mounted sprinklers, and dust-suppression units installed around the trees. Since Diwali, the sprinklers have been running throughout the day.

In DLF City, Phases 1 and 4, the management has allocated a dedicated budget to tackle pollution during the winter season.

Mechanised sweepers have been deployed to remove dust and silt from the roads. Additionally, measures such as water sprinkling, monitoring dust control at construction sites, and checking open burning of waste are being implemented.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh on Wednesday issued orders prohibiting the use of coal and wood as fuel in tandoors at all hotels, restaurants, and open-air eateries across the district to control air pollution.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.