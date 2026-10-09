Gurugram: The Haryana government will establish 30 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across Gurugram district for ₹26.20 crore, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the centres are planned across various parts of the district including Hira Nagar, Narsinghpur Dhani, Hari Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Bhim Ghar Kheri, Shivaji Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Samalpur, Ghatta village in Sector 56, Sector 55, DLF Phase 1, Sector 27, Ganga Vihar, Tikri Dhani, Manohar Nagar, Surya Vihar, Dharam Colony, Gwal Pahari, Prem Nagar, Sarhaul, Ram Vihar, Tigra village, Sector 54, Sarai village and Kanhai, among others.

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Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao said the centres are meant to provide primary healthcare services closer to residents, especially those living in urban slums.

“The facilities will provide a range of primary healthcare services, including antenatal care, newborn and child healthcare, family planning, treatment of common illnesses, screening and management of non-communicable diseases, eye and ENT care, oral healthcare, geriatric and palliative care, emergency services and basic mental healthcare,” she added.

The centres will also provide medicines and essential diagnostic tests for free of cost, besides tele-consultation facilities for patients. Yoga and AYUSH services will also be offered, officials said.

Each centre will have a medical officer, nurse, male multipurpose health worker and sanitation worker, among other staff. The facilities will also include computerised registration and medicine distribution, CCTV surveillance, oxygen support and day-care beds, officials added.

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{{^usCountry}} The work order also includes penalties for staff shortages, non-availability of essential medicines or diagnostic tests, gaps in the prescribed primary healthcare services, failure to conduct yoga sessions and non-compliance with branding requirements, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The work order also includes penalties for staff shortages, non-availability of essential medicines or diagnostic tests, gaps in the prescribed primary healthcare services, failure to conduct yoga sessions and non-compliance with branding requirements, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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The health department said the centres would be monitored to ensure regular availability of staff and services.