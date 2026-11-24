Gurugram: The city’s long-term tender for door-to-door waste collection and transportation remains unimplemented, despite missing its November 15 deadline. Meanwhile, waste collection continues through temporary arrangements, said officials.

Gurugram: Waste tender misses deadline, residents flag gaps more less

Residents have raised concerns about insufficient sanitation staff and irregular road sweeping.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

An MCG official said contractors are given 90 days to mobilise resources and complete pending infrastructure work. “During this period, they are required to put necessary resources in place to ensure that no issues arise later,” the official said.

Dharambir Bhangrola, senior deputy mayor of Gurugram said the two agencies selected for the tender informed the MCG that 300 collection vehicles were ready for deployment. “We are hopeful of implementing the system and deploying the vehicles in the next 10 to 15 days,” he said.

The MCG is arranging yards to park and operate the vehicles. The Beri Wala Bagh facility is ready and another is planned at Dundahera. The civic body plans to establish at least three or four such yards across the city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During a review meeting on Monday, MCG commissioner Dr. Pankaj said both the agencies have been directed to deploy at least 100 vehicles each by December 6. “If not deployed, we will take strict action against both the agencies,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a review meeting on Monday, MCG commissioner Dr. Pankaj said both the agencies have been directed to deploy at least 100 vehicles each by December 6. “If not deployed, we will take strict action against both the agencies,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The commissioner also directed the agencies to ensure that at least 50% of their total contracted fleet is deployed by December 15. He ordered an immediate start to vehicle field trials and installation of radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags at households to streamline the collection process.

In Sector 21, Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) general secretary Kundan Lal Sharma said garbage collection had become more frequent but remained irregular. “The garbage collection vehicle skips a day after collecting waste for two consecutive days. The bigger concern, however, is that even when residents hand over segregated waste, it is mixed and dumped into the same vehicle,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Abhishek Sharma, vice-president, C-2 Block Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) in Palam Vihar also cited irregular collection.

Residents said private collectors were allegedly demanding extra payments, despite households paying a garbage tax with their property tax.

“If anyone refuses to pay, they skip collecting waste from that household. We have also submitted a complaint to MCG regarding the issue,” Sharma added.

A MCG official said, “We will speak with the residents and look into what charges were being demanded.”

On August 23, HT reported that the Haryana government’s high-powered purchase committee, chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, had selected two agencies for the tender. The project is estimated to cost ₹647.78 crore, with ₹327.51 crore allocated for Cluster I and ₹320.27 crore for Cluster II.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

MCG officials said the proposed fleet includes 675 light commercial vehicles, 184 e-rickshaws and 16 compactors.

MCG officials said that 50 sanitation workers have been deployed in each ward, bringing the total workforce to 1,800. The workers are primarily tasked with cleaning road dust and sweeping streets. However, residents said cleaning remains irregular.

Sagar Bhola, president of the South City-1 Residents Welfare Association (RWA) said road sweeping in the township had come to a virtual standstill. “It has been 1.5 years since MCG staff were properly deployed to sweep roads and clear the dust. We have repeatedly raised the issue with MCG officials, but the situation remains unchanged,” he said.

Savita Devi, a Sector 46 resident, said sweeping has increased from once a week to about twice a week, but dust remained on internal roads, footpaths and in market areas. “The situation on the ground does not reflect the assurances being made by the MCG,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, MCG officials had earlier said the sanitation workforce would be deployed at full strength after Diwali. Several workers had travelled to their home for the festival, causing a temporary shortage, they said.

Residents of sectors 5, 9, 10, 10A, 14, 21, 22, 23, 23A, 45, 48, 49, 50, 51, 55, 56, 57, 65, 67 and 69 and sectors along the Dwarka Expressway have also reported similar concerns over inadequate road sweeping and dust accumulation on internal roads.

An MCG official said, “Additional manpower has been deployed on the ground. We expect the situation to improve by the end of this month.”