Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024
Aug 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on August 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 28, 2024, is 31.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.02 °C and 31.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.37 °C and 34.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.02 °C and 31.57 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 117.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 28, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 29, 2024
|33.58 °C
|Light rain
|August 30, 2024
|32.78 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 31, 2024
|33.75 °C
|Light rain
|September 1, 2024
|34.43 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 2, 2024
|36.42 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 3, 2024
|31.4 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 4, 2024
|28.67 °C
|Moderate rain
