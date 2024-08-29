Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 30, 2024 34.1 °C Few clouds August 31, 2024 35.55 °C Broken clouds September 1, 2024 36.52 °C Sky is clear September 2, 2024 33.92 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 35.14 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 33.49 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 33.43 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.26 °C Light rain Chennai 29.41 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.39 °C Moderate rain Delhi 29.23 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 29, 2024, is 29.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.02 °C and 31.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.55 °C and 36.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 161.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.