Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 23, 2024
Nov 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on November 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on November 23, 2024, is 25.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.02 °C and 27.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 05:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 24, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.15 °C and 28.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 252.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 24, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.15 °C and 28.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 252.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 24, 2024
|26.29 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 25, 2024
|26.33 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 26, 2024
|25.74 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 27, 2024
|25.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 28, 2024
|25.0 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 29, 2024
|24.89 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 30, 2024
|24.56 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on November 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy