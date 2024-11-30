Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 1, 2024 24.53 °C Sky is clear December 2, 2024 25.73 °C Sky is clear December 3, 2024 25.53 °C Sky is clear December 4, 2024 25.27 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 23.95 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 22.74 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 23.21 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.63 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.71 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 24.39 °C Very heavy rain Bengaluru 21.16 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.24 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 24.35 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.75 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Gurugram today, on November 30, 2024, is 21.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.02 °C and 26.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 1, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.95 °C and 27.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 348.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.