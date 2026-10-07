Gurugram: Woman arrested for extorting 90 lakh from businessman

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly extorting ₹95 lakh from a 35-year-old businessman over the past three years by threatening him of a false rape case, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused is from West Bengal, lives in Sushant Lok 1, and works at a financial firm in Sector 44. (Shutterstock)

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According to police, the accused is from West Bengal, lives in Sushant Lok 1, and works at a financial firm in Sector 44.

Police said she was arrested soon after taking ₹50,000 from the man at a coffee shop in Sector 47 on Sohna Road on Sunday, said police. She was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday after remaining on a two-day police remand for interrogation.

Naveen Sharma, ACP (crime), said that upon investigation, at least ₹95 lakh was found in her bank account. “The money was put on hold so no further transactions can take place and the money could be returned to the victim,” the ACP said.

The two became friends via a dating application three years ago, Sharma added. “She began blackmailing him by threatening to implicate in a false rape case and harm his family. Of the ₹95 lakh extorted, ₹15 lakh was taken via online transactions, and she took the remaining money from him in cash,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Finally, when she allegedly demanded ₹50,000, the businessman ran out of money, and approached the police on Sunday. An FIR was filed against her under Section 308(5) (extortion) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Finally, when she allegedly demanded ₹50,000, the businessman ran out of money, and approached the police on Sunday. An FIR was filed against her under Section 308(5) (extortion) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar police station. {{/usCountry}}

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A team impersonating customers was present inside the cafe where the victim and the woman were supposed to meet, police said, adding that she was arrested while taking the cash from him.