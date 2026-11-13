Gurugram, A local court here has for the second time rejected the bail plea of a man who is a co-accused in a hit-and-run case of woman biker Shivani Chauhan alias Siya, police said on Thursday.

Gurugram woman biker case: Court rejects bail plea of co-accused for second time

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According to the police, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sudip Goyal observed that at this stage, the role of co-accused Lavnish in the case cannot be distinguished from that of the main accused, Kalyan Bainsla.

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Lavnish's counsel argued that he was not driving the car and therefore he should be granted bail.

Public prosecutor Jagbir Sehrawat said that both accused were in the car at the time of the incident and that they had acted in collusion, striking Siya with the intent to kill her.

The police said that a second application for regular bail was filed on behalf of Lavnish, but the court rejected it. Earlier, the court had dismissed the bail application filed by Lavnish on October 12.

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{{^usCountry}} It is alleged that the accused rammed their car deliberately into biker Siya, a 27-year-old resident of Kalkaji in Delhi. The incident, captured on a helmet-mounted camera worn by Siya as well as on a camera belonging to a fellow biker, took place on September 13 and sparked outrage after she shared the video on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is alleged that the accused rammed their car deliberately into biker Siya, a 27-year-old resident of Kalkaji in Delhi. The incident, captured on a helmet-mounted camera worn by Siya as well as on a camera belonging to a fellow biker, took place on September 13 and sparked outrage after she shared the video on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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Public Prosecutor Sehrawat said that he presented CCTV footage and club bills in the court. He said that the accused had been drinking at the club until the morning of September 13, adding afterward, they left in the car and struck Siya, he added.

During the hearing, Lavnish's counsel argued that he was not driving the car. In response, the court remarked that according to the records, he was present in the vehicle.

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According to the police, Siya was travelling with her friends from Golf Course Road towards Extension Road when the incident took place. It is alleged that Kalyan, who was in a white Ciaz car, followed them, made obscene gestures, and then rammed into them from the side before fleeing the scene.

According to the police, there were four people in the car. Kalyan and his cousin Lavnish were in the front, while two other individuals had been given a lift to Faridabad.

Initially, the Gurugram police had taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and registered a case under the relevant sections of law at Sector-56 police station.

Following Siya's complaint, the police not only added the charge of attempted murder but also added two more sections of BNS to the FIR.

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On September 15, the police arrested Kalyan and Lavnish from Rajgarh in Dausa, Rajasthan.

Both accused are currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail, Gurugram.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.