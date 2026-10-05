Gurugram woman murdered during failed theft bid, suspect caught hiding in neighbouring house

A 75-year-old woman was murdered during a failed theft bid from her house in the residential area of New Colony in Gurugram's Sector-7 on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The victim was identified as Madhu Sharma, who lived alone in a dilapidated single-storey house in the area.

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The victim was identified as Madhu Sharma, who lived alone in a dilapidated single-storey house in the area.

Police said the suspect, aged 35 years, was caught hiding amid dense vegetation behind a house adjacent to the victim’s residence after a few hours of search.

The crime

Inspector Sanjeev, station house officer of New Colony police station, said that the suspect, probably a drug addict, had sneaked inside the woman’s house to steal cash and valuables.

“He had collected some valuables but had demanded ₹100 from the victim when he suddenly encountered her. She raised an alarm during which he assaulted her, resulting in her death,” he said.

The police officer said a commotion broke out between the two when she resisted the theft attempt.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was at this moment when the suspect assaulted and shoved her away. She collapsed on the floor immediately. However, neighbours had heard her screams and gathered around her house in a large number, which blocked the suspect’s escape,” he said, adding they had also alerted the police control room. Into the neighbour's house {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was at this moment when the suspect assaulted and shoved her away. She collapsed on the floor immediately. However, neighbours had heard her screams and gathered around her house in a large number, which blocked the suspect’s escape,” he said, adding they had also alerted the police control room. Into the neighbour's house {{/usCountry}}

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The officer said that after the suspect could not escape, he jumped into the premises of the adjacent house from the victim’s house.

“He hid there for two to three hours before being finally caught after a search. The neighbours were the ones who had given the first clue to the police team at the spot that the suspect had not been able to flee and was probably hiding inside,” he said.

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Police said that after entering the house, they found the woman lying on the floor near the entrance of one of the rooms with several household items scattered all around, giving a clear indication of resistance put up by her.

The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector-10A, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The investigation

Investigators said the suspect had entered the dilapidated old house, with dense vegetation around it, probably assuming it was locked, as no lights were on at the entrance. However, he was left startled when he found the woman inside, who put up a fight to chase him away.

Investigators said that they were trying to contact the family members of the victim, on whose complaint, a murder case will be registered at New Colony police station, following which the suspect will be formally arrested.

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The woman lived alone in the house for the last several years, and even neighbours feigned ignorance about having information about any of her relatives, police said. The body has been preserved at the government mortuary for autopsy.