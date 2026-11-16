Gurugram: Fire guts 25 shops at Pataudi woollens market
Gurugram: Around 25 shops were gutted after a fire broke out at the woollens market at Ramlila Ground in Pataudi early Sunday, fire department officials said
Gurugram: Around 25 shops were gutted after a fire broke out at the woollens market at Ramlila Ground in Pataudi early Sunday, fire department officials said.
The fire spread rapidly through the market, destroying goods worth lakhs of rupees. At leastsix fire tendersfrom Pataudi and Manesar were sent to the spot. No casualties were reported, officials added.
The fire was reportedly noticed around 4 am, when a woman heard a noise and woke to find the market engulfed in flames. She alerted others in the area, but the fire had already spread, said officials.
Shopkeepers told officials that there were no electricity wires, gas stoves or other fire-related equipment at the market.
A senior fire department official said an investigation is underway.”The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be established and will become clear after the investigation,” he said.
The market is set up each year in the eastern part of Ramlila Ground from November and February. This year, it opened on November 4 under the banner of the Himalayan Tribal Trade Association, with stalls run by traders from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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