Gurugram: Man held for beating elderly man with rod over ‘speeding’ row

A 25-year-old man was arrested from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday for allegedly killing a 67-year-old man after assaulting him with an iron rod in Gurugram’s Sector 9, after the latter asked him to slow down his motorcycle, police said on Tuesday. Police said he was hit on the head with an iron rod, leaving him critically injured (File photo)

The victim, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, was out for a walk outside his home between 9.30pm and 10pm on June 29 when the incident took place, investigators said. Police said he was hit on the head with an iron rod, leaving him critically injured. Kumar was rushed to Civil Hospital in Sector 10A and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he remained on ventilator support in a comatose state and died during treatment on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Feroze Ahmed of Shival Khurd in Bijnor, lived in Gurugram’s Devilal Colony on rent and worked as a provisioning store supplier.

“He had fled to his native place soon after the incident, from where he was arrested. He is currently on two-day police remand for interrogation,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer, Gurugram Police.

“On the night of June 29, he had reached Ambedkar Nagar and was returning on his motorcycle after delivering goods to a store when the victim asked him to slow down resulting in an altercation after which Ahmed assaulted him with the rod,” he said.

Initially, a case of assault was registered against an unknown person, as no witnesses could identify the suspect in the dark. However, after reviewing footage from over 15 CCTV cameras in the area, police identified and tracked Ahmed to Bijnor. After Kumar’s death, section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was added in the case.