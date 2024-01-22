Gurugram’s Sector 29 to be developed as central business district: HSVP

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has planned to redevelop Sector 29 as the central business district (CBD) of Guruguram, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday. A portion of HSVP’s land in Sector 29 on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

HSVP owns 100 acres of prime land in this sector that it believes can be monetised at a very high premium, officials said. The authority will develop the infrastructure in the sector and auction these 100 acres to monetise its assets, people familiar with the matter said.

Sector 29, comprising 480 acres, is located next to the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Iffco Chowk and the Millennium City Centre Metro station. Out of these areas, as per the permissible floor area ratio (FAR), around 100 acre has already been developed, comprising hotels, restaurants as well as government and corporate offices.

Currently, the city has business hubs that are spread on main roads such as Cyber Hub, which is located on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway on one side and Golf Course road on the other side. Other hubs are located along the Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, NH 48, Udyog Vihar and Manesar.

HSVP issued a tender document to hire a project consultant to create a new master plan for the sector, officials aware of the development said.

The new master plan for the sector will delineate new roads, drainage network, social infrastructure, and other things needed to remake the sector into a commercial business district.

The project needs to be completed within nine months from the time the work is awarded.

According to the tender document, a new drainage plan will rid this sector and surrounding areas of waterlogging during monsoon. The sector will have new roads with underground utility services, and junctions where new bridges and facilities for non-motorised transport will be developed. The sector will also have a developed pedestrian infrastructure such as foot over-bridges and skywalks. It will also have an independent waste water management system and improved landscaping and furniture to meet the needs of working professionals and visitors.

The tender document says, “The sector presently faces severe infrastructure challenges, planning, and other engineering issues. The objective of the project is to redesign the entire sector in order to develop it as the central business district for Gurugram.”

A senior HSVP official said 100 acres in Sector 29 can be developed commercially but the authority wants to integrate the commercial area with the transport systems.