Suspected hackers allegedly gained unauthorised access to three cloud servers belonging to a Gurugram-based digital payments firm and siphoned off ₹25.67 crore from its escrow bank account, police said on Wednesday. Of the total amount, ₹1.5 crore found in the first layer of accounts was frozen. The rest was moved elsewhere, police said. (Shutterstock)

Officials said the firm’s cloud infrastructure was hosted by a global web services provider.

On the night of November 5-6, the hackers, suspected to be operating from abroad, allegedly accessed the servers and executed malicious scripts, manipulating the firm’s application programming interface (API) to initiate unauthorised payouts. They got registered 156 bank accounts with the firm’s database and used them to request payouts from its escrow account.

An escrow account used by a payment intermediary holds funds pending settlement to merchants or other intended recipients.

Officials said have arrested two men from Punjab’s Ludhiana on Sunday. Both are currently in police custody for interrogation, police said while refusing to reveal their names.

One of the suspects allegedly received ₹6.2 lakh of the stolen money in his bank account and subsequently gave the other arrested suspect access to it. The account was later sold to a third person.

The firm’s senior manager, based in Sector 48, lodged a complaint, following which an FIR was registered under Section 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Cybercrime (south) police station on November 9.

Assistant commissioner of police (cybercrime) Gaurav Fogat said the hackers made 265 unauthorised payments from the firm’s escrow account to 156 bank accounts.

“Of the total amount, ₹1.5 crore found in the first layer of accounts was frozen. The rest was moved elsewhere. We are tracing the money trail,” he said.

Fogat said the hackers allegedly used a virtual private network (VPN) to access the three servers and execute commands directly without the firm’s knowledge.

Investigators said the web services provider detected suspicious access from external IP addresses and sent security alerts to the firm. Its security team noticed unusual activity involving the payout API at 11.30pm on November 5, but the money had already been transferred.

The ACP said investigators were tracing the funds through subsequent layers of bank accounts, after the money was transferred from the initial 156 accounts.

“The firm and the web service provider are also investigating how the servers were hacked,” Fogat said.

He added that identifying the IP addresses and the country from which the malicious scripts were executed could take time.