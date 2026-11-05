Haryana CM orders action against four officials over lapses in Gurugram

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday ordered disciplinary action against four officials over alleged irregularities, misconduct and negligence while hearing public grievances in Gurugram.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Gurugram on Wednesday to attend the grievance committee meeting. (Parveen KumarHT Photo)

At the monthly District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting, Saini directed a 50% salary cut for three months, chargesheets and transfers outside the National Capital Region (NCR) for two Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi Municipal Council officials found to have created property IDs without following prescribed procedures.

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An inquiry found that the then building inspector and municipal engineer had created property IDs without obtaining approval from the competent authority.

Saini also ordered the immediate suspension of a Municipal Corporation Gurugram patwari accused of misbehaving with a complainant. He said government employees were expected to treat citizens with dignity and respect, and misconduct in public offices would not be tolerated.

In another case, the chief minister directed the deduction of one month’s salary of a public works department (PWD) executive engineer over negligence in road restoration work. He instructed officials to ensure that road projects met prescribed quality standards and were completed on schedule.

Taking note of complaints about poorly maintained public toilets, Saini ordered inspections across eight municipal zones in Gurugram and Manesar. Three-member committees, each including a government official, will inspect toilets in six zones under the Municipal Corporation Gurugram and two under the Municipal Corporation Manesar, and submit reports within a month.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, Saini also said the state government had approved an investment of more than ₹2,000 crore to improve infrastructure in government schools. More than 400 schools would get new buildings by December 2027, he said while hearing a complaint about the renovation of a school building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, Saini also said the state government had approved an investment of more than ₹2,000 crore to improve infrastructure in government schools. More than 400 schools would get new buildings by December 2027, he said while hearing a complaint about the renovation of a school building. {{/usCountry}}

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Of the 15 complaints taken up at the meeting, 11 were disposed of, while four were kept pending until the next meeting. Saini directed the departments concerned to submit action-taken reports on the pending cases.