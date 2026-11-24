Gurugram: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday called for strengthening panchayats and municipal bodies to transform them into effective local governments, while also emphasising on greater financial autonomy, administrative powers and accountability in delivering public services.

The CM said that panchayats and municipalities should evolve into institutions that listen to citizens, take timely decisions and remain accountable for their work. (HT PHOTO) more less

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Speaking at a two-day national conference on empowering panchayats and municipalities in Gurugram, the chief minister said, “The objective is to empower panchayats and municipalities and transform local bodies into local governments. This represents a change in our approach to governance and the way we work.”

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He said that panchayats and municipalities should evolve into institutions that listen to citizens, take timely decisions and remain accountable for their work.

While stating that the subject of the conference had a direct bearing on the lives of citizens across the country, Saini also identified authority, financial stability and effective service delivery as the “three pillars of this transformation”.

On boosting grassroots institutions, he said the government had undertaken steps to ensure that resources for development works were transferred directly to panchayats. He said that ₹1,056.75 crore was transferred directly into the accounts of Panchayati Raj institutions on June 9 when 350 Atal libraries were also inaugurated.

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{{^usCountry}} Stating that the state government’s 2026-27 budget proposed to reserve 5% funds for the maintenance of community assets, he said, the government had also introduced provisions for representation of the Backward Classes-B category through the Haryana Panchayati Raj Amendment Act, 2024, while women had been given 50% representation in village water and sewerage committees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stating that the state government’s 2026-27 budget proposed to reserve 5% funds for the maintenance of community assets, he said, the government had also introduced provisions for representation of the Backward Classes-B category through the Haryana Panchayati Raj Amendment Act, 2024, while women had been given 50% representation in village water and sewerage committees. {{/usCountry}}

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On municipal governance, Saini said the government had proposed a councillor emergency fund in the 2026-27 budget to help elected representatives address smaller but essential problems in their wards without unnecessary delays.

He cited Haryana’s property tax collection of ₹709.51 crore in 2025-26 as an indicator of the capacity of municipal bodies to generate regular local revenue and strengthen their financial position.

The CM also highlighted the government’s push towards digital governance, saying schemes and public services in Haryana had been brought onto digital platforms to improve accessibility and service delivery.

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Referring to the state’s infrastructure and environmental initiatives, Saini said memoranda of understanding were signed on August 29 to set up four integrated waste-to-energy plants for strengthening waste management and promoting resource recovery.

Suggestions emerging from the discussions during the conference, he said, should be incorporated into Haryana Vision 2047 and linked with the Sustainable Development Goals through local-level plans.

The two-day conference brought together elected representatives, policymakers, experts and officials from different parts of the country to discuss ways to strengthen local governance, improve financial resources and make grassroots institutions more responsive to citizens.