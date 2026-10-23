Haryana FDA inspects Gurugram firm over health claims, flags nine food products for suspected misbranding

The Haryana Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) raided the premises of a Gurugram-based food brand in Fazilpur Jharsa and flagged nine food products marketed for suspected misbranding on Thursday, officials said on Friday.

The department said a show-cause notice was issued to the firm. Further action will be decided after examining the company's reply and the investigation findings. (HT Photo)

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The inspection was conducted to scrutinise products sold under the same brand, including online claims of relief from nerve and joint pain, constipation management, improved lung function, liver detoxification, blood sugar control, and reduction of skin pigmentation.

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It was carried out under the directions of FDA Haryana commissioner Dr Manoj Yadav. The team included senior drugs control and drugs control officers from Gurugram, along with food safety officer Dr Deepak.

According to the FDA, some of the claims appeared to go beyond general nutritional support and could imply the prevention or treatment of diseases and medical conditions.

The inspection

The company’s representative was asked to provide scientific evidence and supporting regulatory documents, but the required records were not produced during the inspection, the department said in a press note.

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{{^usCountry}} The department said a show-cause notice was issued to the firm. Further action will be decided after examining the company's reply and the investigation findings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department said a show-cause notice was issued to the firm. Further action will be decided after examining the company's reply and the investigation findings. {{/usCountry}}

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The matter is being examined under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the relevant rules and regulations, the FDA said.

The inspection team also collected nine food samples and nine cosmetic samples for testing and analysis. Documents, including the company's FSSAI licence, GST certificate, certificate of incorporation and details of its current directors, were also collected.

The department said the investigation would assess whether the products and their advertised claims complied with applicable regulatory requirements.