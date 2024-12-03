Haryana golfer bags national award for individual excellence

Ranveer Singh Saini, a 24-year-old golfer with an intellectual disability, has been conferred the prestigious “Shresht Divyangjan Award” by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, said officials. The President of India will present the award at a ceremony on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Saini is the sole recipient from Haryana to receive this national honour, they added. Saini’s achievements extend beyond sports. He is a seven-time Limca Book of Records holder and has received Haryana’s highest sports honour, the Bhim Award, in February 2017 (@ranveersaini_golfer-Instagram)

Diagnosed with autism at the age of two, Saini defied odds to become India’s first golfer to win gold at the 2015 Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles. Over the years, he has added numerous accolades to his name, including four gold medals at the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Golf Masters, a silver at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, and another gold at the 2023 Berlin Games.

Reflecting on his journey, Saini told HT, “I started playing golf at the age of eight back in 2009. It kept me engaged, as I had no real friends in my life at that time. Since then, there has been no going back.”

Meanwhile, his mother, Bhaktawar Saini, highlighted the familial connection to the sport. “Golf happened to my son very naturally, as everyone in my family plays this sport. Ranveer has grown up watching his father and other relatives playing it all his life,” she said. She also credited his professional coach, Anitha Chand, for shaping his skills. “Because golf by nature is very independent, as it does not require a partner, Ranveer enjoyed playing it more. We decided to get him trained for three years by a professional coach,” she added.

Apart from golf, Saini is a multi-talented sports enthusiast, excelling in cycling and table tennis. Beyond sports, he is a passionate musician and trained cook, capable of preparing dishes ranging from Rajma Chawal to Mutton Rogan Josh. “Right from Rajma Chawal to Mutton Rogan Josh, I can cook anything,” he shared.

Saini’s achievements extend beyond sports. He is a seven-time Limca Book of Records holder and has received Haryana’s highest sports honour, the Bhim Award, in February 2017. His contributions to the Special Olympics have been immortalised with his name engraved at Chicago’s Soldier Field Stadium as a “Flame Keeper” in July 2018.

Despite his successes, Saini’s journey required immense care and dedication from his family. “We saw the onset of autism in him when he was barely two. Poor eye contact, running on toes, acting deaf even though he could hear, and not being able to communicate were some signs. However, with immense care and sensitive parenting, he is now completely independent,” said his mother. She also highlighted his exceptional photographic memory, calling him a “living diary.”

Looking ahead, Saini’s mother highlighted the need for more inclusive policies for people with disabilities. “It is very important for the government to create job opportunities, investment opportunities, and more inclusive spaces for such children. So far, there has been a major improvement in our surroundings with people being more accepting of autism,” she added.

Meanwhile, Saini, referring to his journey thus far, said, “I am aware of my condition, and it doesn’t stop me from pursuing my passion.”