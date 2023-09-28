Haryana pollution control board imposes over 1 crore fine on MCG for violating C&D waste rules

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Wednesday imposed an environment compensation fee of over ₹1 crore on the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for delay in disposing of construction waste from a dispensary demolition site in Malibu Towne housing society on Sohna Road. The dispensary in Malibu Towne on Sohna Road was constructed in 2019 and demolished in 2020, but the construction and demolition (C&D) waste was left at the site unattended for two years, causing pollution in the area, NGT was told. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Holding the civic agency responsible for violating the construction and demolition waste management rules, 2006, the HSPCB gave MCG seven days to pay the fine.

The action was taken on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which asked the pollution control board to ascertain whether the civic agency has violated C&D rules in Malibu Towne, as alleged by one of its residents in a plea which the tribunal was hearing on Wednesday.

Resident Raman Sharma apprised the NGT that construction waste was dumped in the colony and diesel generators were being operated in violation of rules.

“The dispensary was constructed in 2019 and demolished in 2020 but the construction and demolition (C&D) waste was left at the site unattended for two years. This caused a lot of pollution in the area. We want action in this matter,” Sharma said on Wednesday.

The pollution control board order issued on Wednesday saying,” Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, to deposit environment compensation of Rs. 1,02,65,625/- (One Crore, Two lakh, Sixty Five Thousand, Six Hundred Twenty Five Rupees Only) with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board as Environment Compensation within seven days on account of the damage caused by the unit to the environment.”

Kuldeep Singh, region officer, HSPCB, said action has been taken against MCG for delaying the disposal of construction waste. “The board has imposed penalty on the MCG of more than ₹1 crore,” he said.

Sharma said his fight against pollution and violations being carried out in the colony will continue. “Our fight against these violations will continue in the NGT and at all other forums,” he said.

The MCG officials did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment on the matter.

