Haryana records 5,746 fresh Covid-19 cases, three deaths

The total Covid case count in the state climbed to 8,05,633.
Haryana has witnessed a surge in Covid cases during the past fortnight. Representational image(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 11:09 PM IST
PTI |

The surge in Covid-19 cases continued in Haryana with the state reporting 5,746 fresh infections and three deaths on Tuesday.

With a fatality each reported from Ambala, Sirsa and Yamunanagar districts, the cumulative death toll in the state rose to 10,080, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The total Covid-19 case count in the state climbed to 8,05,633.

Worst-hit Gurgaon district on Tuesday reported 2,385 cases, followed by Faridabad (1,015), Karnal (349), Sonipat (184), Panchkula (441) and Ambala (385).

The total active cases in the state is 26,813, while the overall recoveries were 7,68,717, as per the bulletin.

The recovery rate was 95.42 percent, it said.

Haryana has witnessed a surge in Covid cases during the past fortnight. 

