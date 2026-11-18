The Haryana government has approved regularisation of the two days of absence of electricity employees who joined last month’s statewide strike against a parallel power distribution licence granted to a private company for Gurugram and Nuh, officials said on Tuesday.

Following the approval on Monday, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) directed that October 22 and 23 be treated as leave of the kind due to employees, allowing their attendance and leave records to be regularised.

Officials said the decision covers permanent employees as well as workers engaged through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) and on contract. Similar directions will apply to staff of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPNL) and Haryana Power Generation Corporation (HPGCL), they added.

DHBVN managing director Vikram Singh has instructed officials to complete the formalities and ensure that salaries are not deducted solely because employees participated in the protest.

DHBVN public relations officer Sanjay Chugh said the order would help settle the service and leave records of employees affected by the strike.

The agitation was organised by the Haryana Power Engineers’ Association, Haryana Bijli Karamchari Sangh, HSEB Diploma Engineers Association and Contractual Electricity Employees Union, among others. It followed the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (HERC) decision to grant Eleven Power Private Limited a 25-year licence to distribute electricity alongside the state utility in Gurugram and Nuh.

The unions argued that allowing a private distributor to compete in lucrative urban and industrial areas could weaken the state-owned utility, which would still have to serve less profitable consumers.

The strike was scheduled for three days, from October 22 to 24, and began at 10pm on October 21. It was called off on October 23 after discussions with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and energy minister Anil Vij, following power outages in parts of Haryana.

Officials said at least 18,000 DHBVN employees and workers participated in the agitation, disrupting power supply and fault-repair services in several areas.

Saini announced that the government would invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, to issue policy directions to HERC against the parallel licence. The regulator subsequently decided not to proceed with the licence while those directions remained in force.

The order addresses the employment consequences of the protest, nearly four weeks after it ended.