The Haryana government on Tuesday appointed Dusmanta Kumar Behera as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Pankaj as commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), replacing Phool Chand Meena and Pradeep Dahiya, respectively, in a major administrative reshuffle.

Haryana reshuffle: New chiefs appointed for GMDA, MCG

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According to the transfer orders issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, Behera, a 2007-batch IAS officer, will also head the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA). He was previously serving as commissioner and secretary in the human resources and general administration departments.

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Meena, a 2004-batch IAS officer who headed both GMDA and FMDA, has been transferred as commissioner and secretary in the human resources and general administration departments.

In another key appointment, Mohd Imran Raza, a 2015-batch IAS officer, has been posted as additional CEO of GMDA, replacing Vishwajeet Chaudhary. Raza was previously director of human resources and special secretary in the human resources and general administration departments.

Chaudhary will continue as CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), which is overseeing the introduction of electric buses in the city.

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{{^usCountry}} Pankaj, a 2020-batch IAS officer, has been appointed MCG commissioner and district municipal commissioner, Gurugram. He was previously serving in both capacities in Panipat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pankaj, a 2020-batch IAS officer, has been appointed MCG commissioner and district municipal commissioner, Gurugram. He was previously serving in both capacities in Panipat. {{/usCountry}}

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He replaces Pradeep Dahiya, a 2013-batch IAS officer, who has been appointed managing director of the Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills and director of the state audit department.

The reshuffle comes amid efforts by the state government to improve sanitation, sewage management, roads and other civic infrastructure in Gurugram. The government had recently held several meetings with MCG and GMDA officials to review these issues.

Ankita Choudhary, a 2019-batch IAS officer serving as additional commissioner of MCG, has been transferred to Panipat, where she will take over as municipal commissioner and district municipal commissioner, replacing Pankaj.

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Jitender Kumar, a Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officer, has been given the additional charge of district registrar, Firms and Societies, Gurugram, replacing Arpit Gahlawat. He was serving as zonal administrator, Haryana state agriculture marketing board.

Among other appointments, 2012-batch IAS officer Shakti Singh has been posted as director of sports and special secretary in the sports department. He will also serve as director of human resources and special secretary in the human resources and general administration departments.

Singh was previously managing director of the Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills and director of the state audit department.

The transfers take effect immediately, according to the government order.