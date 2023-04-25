Haryana offers government database to corporates to hire locals in private jobs

Around 800,000 educated residents of the state, who are skilled at various levels and registered with Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) — a government body — are likely to get employment opportunities in the private sector based on the requirement of industry and corporate groups, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar address mediapersons after the corporate vaarta organised by Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Khattar was addressing the media after interacting with representatives of around 100 corporate companies and industry groups in Gurugram on Tuesday.

The chief minister said that HKRNL is already facilitating the recruitment of employees outsourced by government departments and now the same will be done to provide employment to people registered with it in private companies.

“A detailed discussion was held on this matter with corporates and they appreciated the idea. The fees charged for providing this manpower will be very less compared to what corporates are paying to the private sector. The vetting of these employees will be done by the state government and a database of registered residents will be shared with corporates, who can shortlist the eligible candidates and hire them,” said Khattar.

As per the HKRNL, around 373 doctorate candidates; 45,342 postgraduates in science, commerce, technology; 133,480 graduates in science, engineering, arts and other streams; 9,216 ITI technical and non-technical graduates; 223,072 candidates who have passed higher secondary; 118,668 candidates who are 10th pass and 241,866 candidates below matriculation have registered with the Nigam.

Khattar said that based on the skills of these candidates, the private companies can hire them. He also said that the state government will focus on skilling the residents of Haryana to ensure maximum number of locals are employed in these companies.

“To implement the skill development mission, the state government set up Shri Vishwakarma Skill Development University in Dudhola, Palwal, apart from setting up Haryana State Skill Development Authority. The focus is on building skills so that the residents are employable and they can also take up entrepreneurship and create jobs on their own,” he said.

Khattar further said that through the HKRNL, the data of registered residents based on categories such as skilled, unskilled, technical, management etc., will be made available to the industry. Minimum criteria will also be set based on education, experience, age and other qualifications.

“There will be no interference from the government in the recruitment work,” he said.

Interacting with the corporate representatives during the meeting, Khattar told them that a database of families has been prepared on the basis of income in Haryana through Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). In this database, there are 1.3 million families whose income is less than ₹1 lakh per annum and 29 lakh 2.9 million families whose income is less than ₹1.80 lakh.

“It is the priority of the government to provide self-employment, government and private sector employment to these families,” he said.

Makrand Pandurang, CEO, HKRNL said that a number of companies expressed their interest in recruitment through this method, and said that this will also reduce their cost of hiring and process cost.

“All benefits pertaining to ESI (employee state insurance), PF (provident fund) and similar compliances will be available to employees hired by corporates through this scheme. The scheme will be a success as one firm has said that it requires 5,000 employees over the next one to two years,” he said.

It may be noted that the Haryana government has been making efforts to ensure that maximum number of local residents are employed in industries and corporates based in the state amid apparent growing resentment among locals that companies prefer hiring migrants instead of them. To resolve this issue, the Haryana government started a large-scale initiative to skill the local residents as corporates have repeatedly said that there is a lack of trained manpower available locally.

The state government had also made a provision for job reservations to the locals in private companies up to a salary of ₹30,000, which was challenged in the high court by industrial associations.

