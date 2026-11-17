At least 10 ATMs in Gurugram will be connected to the police emergency response system under a statewide pilot that aims to cut the time taken to respond to attempted ATM break-ins and thefts. Haryana Police plans to launch the system by November 23, initially covering 240 ATMs across all 23 districts. Mayank Gupta, superintendent of police (cyber and information technology), said Haryana is the first state to introduce such an integrated surveillance system for which permission was taken from ministry of home affairs. (HT Archive)

Under the project, security alerts generated when someone attempts to break open, uproot or damage an ATM will be transmitted electronically to the Dial-112 police control room after verification by the private firms monitoring the machines. The alerts will include the location of the ATM, allowing police to immediately dispatch emergency response vehicles (ERVs) or patrol teams.

Police said the arrangement is aimed at tackling organised gangs that target unguarded ATMs, often using gas cutters or other equipment to break open or remove the machines.

Mayank Gupta, superintendent of police (cyber and information technology), said the pilot would be launched simultaneously across the state and would run for at least three to four months, possibly longer, to assess its reliability.

If successful, the system will be extended to around 1,700 off-site ATMs across Haryana that are unguarded and managed by private firms on behalf of banks.

Gupta said Haryana is the first state to introduce such an integrated surveillance system for which permission was taken from ministry of home affairs.

The Haryana Police have tied up with Hitachi for the pilot. According to Gupta, the system will use existing security sensors and surveillance cameras, with no fresh installations required. Firms managing the ATMs will have to ensure that their cameras and security equipment remain functional and meet prescribed standards.

The system is designed to generate eight categories of security alerts, including those triggered by fire, damage to ATM screens, sudden loss of live surveillance, attempts to uproot machines, gas-cutter attacks and forced opening of cash compartments.

These alerts will first reach the control rooms of the private firms responsible for monitoring the ATMs. Their personnel will check whether an alert indicates a genuine security threat before forwarding it to Dial-112.

Gupta said this would eliminate the need for monitoring agencies to manually call police stations or senior officers when an ATM is targeted, a process that costs several crucial minutes. Police and the participating firm have modified their application programming interfaces (APIs), allowing the two systems to communicate and transmit verified alerts in real time.

Alerts indicating a serious or coordinated attack will also be forwarded to senior police officers, including deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners, in whose jurisdiction the ATM is located.

For instance, if surveillance footage suddenly stops and sensors simultaneously detect an attempt to uproot a machine, the incident would be classified as high priority.

Gupta said the seven private firms operating ATMs in Haryana have been briefed for the rollout. He said Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, which provides tech support to Haryana Police, has made system changes for the integration and no extra cost had to be borne for the project.