Gurugram: Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Sunday alleged that “political machinations” were behind the delay in constructing the proposed 600-bed civil hospital in Civil Lines.

Hry health minister alleges political forces behind Gurugram civic hospital delay

Rao said the government has already sanctioned ₹70 crore to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for the ₹1054-crore project; however, work has yet to start.

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The project was set to take off after the old Civil Hospital at the site was demolished in 2021, officials said.

“During a recent review of Gurugram’s infrastructure projects by CM Nayab Singh Saini, I learned that it was submitted that HSIIDC could not take up the project,” said Rao, adding that attempts were being made to “politicise” and delay the hospital project. However, she did not identify those responsible.

Addressing a public meeting in Daultabad, Rao said: “The project is already delayed and after several efforts, the hospital design was revised, and it was decided that the HSIIDC would execute the project. The health department has already transferred ₹70 crore to HSIIDC but now it is being said that this agency will not be able to execute the project.”

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{{^usCountry}} The health minister also stated that a lot of time had been wasted while the Civil Hospital project changed hands from one executing agency to another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The health minister also stated that a lot of time had been wasted while the Civil Hospital project changed hands from one executing agency to another. {{/usCountry}}

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The executing agency for the project was earlier changed from CPWD to PWD and now to HSIIDC.

“The proposed 600 bed hospital will provide healthcare to needy people in the city who cannot afford private treatment. I will ensure that the project is executed and does not get stuck further,” she said.

Rao on Sunday also launched healthcare facilities at Daulatabad, Siddhrawali and Rathivas. The health department has upgraded the Daulatabad primary health centre into a 30-bed community health centre. The new PHC in Siddhrawali has become operational and in Rathivas, a sub-health centre built at a cost of ₹55.5 lakh was also launched.