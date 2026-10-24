Gurugram: The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Friday recommended closing 13 construction sites in Gurugram for failing to comply with CAQM-mandated air-pollution monitoring and dust-mitigation requirements, officials said.

HSPCB flags 13 construction sites, but dust-monitoring portal had no sensor-link provision

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Officials said 974 active construction and demolition (C&D) sites are identified across Gurugram. The HSPCB formed multiple teams and inspected each site over the span of two months to check if they were following the prescribed norms.

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Of the 974 sites, 898 have pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras installed and linked to HSPCB’s dust portal for virtual monitoring, while only 524 sites of the 898 have air-quality sensors installed, officials said.

“13 sites that did not have any cameras or air quality sensors installed have been sent show-cause notices and have been asked to comply with the directives within 15 days. Failure to do so will result in closure of the sites and a penalty,” said a senior HSPCB official.

According to officials, the HSPCB dust portal lacked the facility to link air quality sensors for remote monitoring until last month. Until last month, HSPCB officials could only monitor the PTZ camera feeds from the dust portal, which does not provide an estimate of emissions and dust being released from the site.

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{{^usCountry}} “We could only check the air quality sensors and dust sensors through physical inspections,” said a senior HSPCB official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We could only check the air quality sensors and dust sensors through physical inspections,” said a senior HSPCB official. {{/usCountry}}

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Under CAQM directions, construction projects with plot areas of 500 square metres (sqm) or more must register on the state dust-mitigation portal and install geo-fenced PTZ cameras and low-cost PM2.5 and PM10 sensors. The live camera feed must be integrated with HSPCB and CAQM’s Integrated Command and Control Centre in Delhi.