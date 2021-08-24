HSVP to offer 63 plots at half price for developing kitchen gardens

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will offer 63 small plots in various sectors under the estate office one to residents for developing kitchen gardens, officials said.

HSVP officials said that corner plots located primarily in sectors on the western side of the highway, in older parts of the city, would be offered on priority to plot owners who are living in houses adjacent to the plots at half the current market price.

Vikas Dhanda, the estate officer for HSVP’s estate office one, said that they have identified 63 plots of irregular shape that were unsold in previous auctions. “We have got these plots cleared and a proposal has been made to sell these plots to residents. The first preference would be given to allottees whose houses are located adjacent to these plots, but if they are not interested, others can purchase these. These plots will be offered at half the rate reserved by the authority for the sector,” he said.

Officials said that in case the plots continue to remain unsold, the authority would develop small parks and water bodies on these plots with the help of residents’ welfare associations. The move is part of the HSVP’s efforts to monetise its assets to overcome a financial crunch it has been facing due to bank loans.

In 2018, the HSVP decided to allot these plots, also called incidental open spaces, at 50% of the current reserve price, said officials. Other terms and conditions for allotment will remain the same.

Dhanda said that the authority would keep a strict check on the misuse or encroachment of unsold plots.

Apart from this, the authority has identified an additional 60 to 70 acres under the jurisdiction of estate office one and plans to sell the same after sufficient planning is done. “We are also working to complete pending projects, such as setting up an auto market in Sector 10A. Soon, a survey would be conducted for this as well,” Dhanda said.