Independents in Gurugram intensify poll campaigning

With just three days left for the municipal elections, independent candidates in Manesar are ramping up their outreach efforts, using cultural and religious events to engage with voters. Campaigns have gained momentum through high-energy roadshows, community interactions, and temple visits, strategically aligning with the Maha Shivratri celebrations. Independent candidate (Ward 23) Rama Rani Rathee reaches out to residents during her road show on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Independent candidates are holding large roadshows across various wards, featuring traditional music, banners, and slogan-chanting supporters. Markets, residential societies, and public spaces in Manesar have turned into key campaign spots. “Our focus is to engage directly with people and understand their issues firsthand. Political parties often overlook local concerns, but as an independent candidate, my priority is the welfare of my ward,” said Rimple Yadav, an independent candidate from Ward 2, who hosted religious programs alongside her roadshow on Wednesday.

Beyond roadshows, independent candidates are leveraging cultural activities to connect with voters. Folk music performances and street plays are being used to highlight their development agendas, covering infrastructure, sanitation, and civic services. Rama Rani Rathee, contesting from Ward 23, held multiple interactive sessions in local parks. “I believe in grassroots engagement. By interacting with residents in their everyday spaces, I can better understand their concerns and ensure their voices are heard in governance,” she said.

Maha Shivratri: A strategic opportunity for voter outreach.

With Maha Shivratri festivities underway, independent candidates are using religious events to establish a cultural and emotional bond with the electorate. Many have contributed to bhajan programs, community feasts, and temple fairs to attract large crowds. Parveen Lata Rakesh Yadav, an independent candidate, was seen distributing prasad and interacting with devotees outside temples. “Faith and governance go hand in hand. By engaging in religious activities, I want to reassure people that their traditions and beliefs are respected, and their local issues will be addressed with sincerity,” she said.

Shiva temples across Manesar have become informal platforms for candidates to listen to grievances and promote their vision for development-focused leadership. As the election date nears, independent candidates are leaving no stone unturned to maximise their outreach and secure voter support.

Anil Arya, a political analyst, commented on the trend, saying, “Independent candidates are taking a people-centric approach by focusing on cultural and religious engagement. Unlike traditional party-backed campaigns, they are prioritising direct voter interaction, which could give them an edge in close contests.”