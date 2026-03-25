Japanese firm eyes ₹4,000 crore battery storage plant in Haryana

Japanese electronics major TDK Corporation has proposed an investment of around ₹4,000 crore to set up a battery energy storage system (BESS) plant in Haryana. Delegation met CM Saini and Union minister Khattar; project to boost renewable integration and reduce import dependence. (@cmohry/X)

A TDK delegation met Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Bharat Electricity Summit, 2026, on March 21. During the meeting, the company expressed its intent to establish a new BESS facility in the state, aimed at strengthening India’s battery manufacturing ecosystem, said officials.

Officials said the plant is likely to come up in the Sohna region where industrial development is already underway. “TDK already operates a facility spread over nearly 180 acres in the area, and the new investment is seen as an expansion of its footprint in Haryana,” said the CM.

The project is expected to focus on advanced battery technologies and energy storage systems important for renewable integration. Officials said the move could significantly reduce India’s dependence on battery imports.

“The project is also expected to generate employment opportunities for youths. It is aligned with the state government’s broader push to position Haryana as a hub for advanced manufacturing and energy solutions,” said Saini.

Officials attributed the growing interest of global firms to Haryana’s investor-friendly policies and sustained efforts to improve ease of doing business. The state has been engaging with industry stakeholders to address challenges related to logistics, production costs and regulatory processes.

Senior officials and industry representatives, including TDK executives Fumio Sashida, Hideaki Seki and Takahiro Suto, were present during the meeting.

Officials said the project is expected to play a key role in advancing India’s clean energy transition and enhancing its competitiveness globally.