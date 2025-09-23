Khuti Puja rituals mark start of Durga Puja preparations in Gurugram

The onset of Navratri brought the start of Durga Puja preparations in the city on Saturday, with Khuti Puja ceremonies held across residential societies and community centres. Residents from multiple housing projects gathered at Sector 108, with cultural events, food festivals, and traditional rituals planned for October. (HT Photo)

More than 100 pandals are being set up ahead of the festival, officials and residents said.

At Babupur Community Centre in Sector 108, residents from several societies along the Dwarka Expressway gathered for Khuti Puja, a Bengali ritual involving the ceremonial erection and worship of a bamboo pole to mark the beginning of pandal construction. The event included prayers, dhaak drumming, and ulu dhwani, residents of the area said.

“The excitement is in the air—Durga Puja is just around the corner. For us Bengalis, no matter where we are, this is the time when our hearts brim with joy,” said Debasree Das Chanda, a resident of Experion Heartsong, Sector 108.

Das Chanda added she is part of the Agomoni programme, a group singing event dedicated to welcoming the Goddess.

Dina Sarkar Kundu, also from Experion Heartsong, said the Puja has become a symbol of unity for the Dwarka Expressway community.

“Since 2022, we have celebrated Durga Puja under the banner of Srishti Sangha. It is filled with cultural programs, delicious food, and the warmth of togetherness. The enthusiasm of our members ensures that the celebration grows stronger every year,” Kundu said.

Residents from Raheja Vedanta, Shobha City, ATS Kokoon, Brisk Lumbini, Experion Windchants, and Chintels participated in the Sector 108 event. Members dressed in yellow attire and posed with Kashful flowers, regarded as a traditional symbol of Durga’s arrival. Organisers said that events planned include Sindur Khela, Dhunuchi Naach, a food festival, and cultural performances.

Navratri celebrations were also reported at other locations. Central Park Resorts and Central Park Flower Valley hosted food festivals, while M3M India announced a three-day Dandiya Raas Utsav at 65th Avenue from September 26 to 28, featuring DJ Suketu, Shibani Kashyap, DJ GAGS, flea markets, food stalls, and family entertainment zones.