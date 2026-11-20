Nearly 1.5km of service roads along the Dwarka Expressway remains incomplete despite the construction of around 25km between Bijwasan toll plaza and Elan Mall, leaving several stretches unusable for commuters, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said.

Around 95% work on the service roads of Dwarka Expressway has been completed, GMDA said. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

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According to officials, around 971 metres of service roads at four locations are yet to be constructed due to land acquisition hurdles, while another 582-metre stretch near the Pataudi Road crossing remains pending because of a proposed cloverleaf interchange.

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Officials said most of the construction work was completed this year, but the non-availability of land at certain locations has prevented the authority from completing the remaining sections.

The ₹99.50-crore project, awarded in March 2024, involves constructing 7.5-metre-wide service roads on both sides of the expressway, along with footpaths, surface drains and streetlights. Covering approximately 27km, the project was scheduled for completion in 2026.

GMDA officials said construction of the 582-metre stretch near the Pataudi Road crossing could not proceed because the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) is planning a cloverleaf interchange to connect Global City and Vision City.

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{{^usCountry}} Another stretch on the opposite side of the expressway is affected by the presence of a master drain, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another stretch on the opposite side of the expressway is affected by the presence of a master drain, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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“The main problem is near the Daulatabad intersection, where a change in the alignment of the expressway led to the non-availability of land. We have completed most of the work, but a few small patches are stuck due to unacquired land. The work of installing streetlights is also being taken up,” a senior GMDA official said.

Officials said the authority would pursue land acquisition wherever possible to complete the pending sections. If necessary, it would seek assistance from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to secure the required land.

The service road project was initially planned in 2020 and approved in 2022. GMDA floated its first tender in November 2022, but it was subsequently cancelled. The contract was eventually awarded in March 2024.

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Officials said the remaining stretches would be taken up once the land-related obstacles were resolved.