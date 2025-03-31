Locals decry steep maintenance fee hike in Gurugram Sector 37D

Around 200 residents of BPTP’s Sector 37D township staged a peaceful protest on Saturday morning against a sharp hike in maintenance charges imposed by the builder’s agency. Led by the RWAs of Park Serene, Park Generations, and Spacio societies, they gathered at the main gate, demanding transparency, accountability, and fair billing. Residents of BPTP Sector 37D township protest on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Residents alleged that charges were raised from ₹2.75 to ₹3.05 per sq. ft., with a proposed hike to ₹3.56 per sq. ft.—an over 40% increase—despite staff reductions and deteriorating services. “The agency is forcing us to pay more for less,” said president of Park Serene RWA Sandeep Sharma. “Ground staff has been reduced by 10–20%,” Sharma claimed.

RWAs claimed the builder’s agency has not disclosed financial records for four years, including vendor contracts and expenditure details. “They onboard vendors like GIPL without consultation,” said president of Park Generations RWA, Ashwini Singh. Residents also opposed a 20% profit margin above management fees and sought written assurance that pending infrastructure costs would not be passed onto them.

“The hike is unfair and unjustified,” said vice president of Park Serene RWA, Hemant Kumar. “They signed transparency agreements but have never shared financial books.” Until their concerns are addressed, RWAs have agreed to pay ₹3.05 per sq. ft. under protest and oppose a payment system blocking partial payments. “We are not against paying for services,” said president of Spacio RWA, Saurabh Sharma. “But this must come with fairness and accountability,” he added.

MD of Business Park Maintenance Services Pvt. Ltd, Shyam Sunder, defended the charges, stating that the ₹3.05 per sq. ft. rate is among the lowest in peer societies. He added that despite over ₹4 crore in unpaid dues, services continue uninterrupted. “All financials are audited by SN Dhawan & Co. LLP and shared annually,” he said.

He further said that the project is fully delivered, and any claims suggesting otherwise are misleading. “As per Memo No. STP(G) 2013 issued by the concerned authorities, a formal handover was offered to the RWA, which they refused to accept, and the matter is pending adjudication. Following their refusal, a transparent selection process was conducted, leading to the appointment of Godrej Living, which has certified the estimated management cost at ₹3.56/sq. ft. — a rate that will remain among the lowest compared to peer societies. We remain committed to transparent and efficient management,” he said.