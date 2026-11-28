A 21-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun on Thursday for allegedly murdering his friend, a peanut trader, over a financial dispute in Gurugram, police said on Friday. Three other suspects remain at large.
Police identified the arrested suspect as Bablu, a resident of Behata Gosai village in Badaun district. The body of Mohammad Naem, 25, was found buried inside a sewage tank in a secluded area of Sector 63 on November 22. Investigators traced the location after examining CCTV footage.
Police said Naem and Bablu had known each other for four years and were wholesale peanut traders.
Naem, a native of Lehra Kamangar in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, lived with his brother, Mohammad Hanif Khan, 30, in Sector 62. He had been missing since November 8. Khan filed a missing person’s complaint at Sector 65 police station on November 11.
Bablu was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in police custody for four days.
Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police public relations officer, said, “They had been arguing over ₹75,000 that Naem had lent to the suspect. On the night of November 8, the two argued near Kadarpur T-point in Sector 63A. The accused allegedly stabbed Naem with a knife and, with the help of three associates, strangled him.”{{/usCountry}}
Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police public relations officer, said, “They had been arguing over ₹75,000 that Naem had lent to the suspect. On the night of November 8, the two argued near Kadarpur T-point in Sector 63A. The accused allegedly stabbed Naem with a knife and, with the help of three associates, strangled him.”{{/usCountry}}
Police alleged that the suspects subsequently buried the body inside the tank and destroyed evidence.
Investigators said Bablu fled after Khan questioned him about his brother’s whereabouts on November 9. Raids are underway to arrest the remaining three suspects, police added.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.
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