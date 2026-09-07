Man dies after falling from moving train at Pataudi railway station

A 32-year-old man died after he allegedly lost his balance and fell from a moving train onto the platform at Pataudi railway station on Saturday, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said.

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The victim was identified as Arvind Kumar, from Vijayanpur Sahjara village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. He had been working at a warehouse in Haryana’s Loharu town and was travelling from Delhi to Loharu via passenger train at the time of the incident.

According to preliminary investigation, as the train was crossing the Pataudi station, Kumar suffered a sudden jerk, lost his balance, fell and got stuck between the train and the platform, sustaining severe internal and external injuries.

On-duty GRP personnel and railway staff took him to the Primary Health Centre in Pataudi, but he succumbed to injuries during medical care, police said.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Officials said Kumar had travelled from Ayodhya to Delhi and was on his way to Loharu when the mishap occurred. An identification document recovered from his belongings helped establish his identity and address. Teams later contacted his family members, who confirmed his identity and have left their hometown for Gurugram, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The body has been shifted to the mortuary in Sector 14, Gurugram, where an autopsy will be conducted after the family’s arrival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The body has been shifted to the mortuary in Sector 14, Gurugram, where an autopsy will be conducted after the family’s arrival. {{/usCountry}}