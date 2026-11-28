A 19-year-old man died by suicide at his mother’s home in Bhupani on Wednesday, police said on Friday, adding that an inquiry had been conducted into the circumstances surrounding his death.

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The deceased lived with his uncle in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh and had recently come to stay with his mother ahead of his 20th birthday on Saturday. Police said his mother had remarried following his father’s death in 2016, and he lived separately from her.

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A senior police officer said preliminary inquiries revealed that the man had been upset after his mother allegedly refused to buy him a new iPhone for his birthday.

“The mother had bought him a smartphone a few months ago, but it got damaged. He had asked for a new one for his birthday,” the officer said.

Police said the man was alone at home on Wednesday when the incident took place. His mother discovered him upon returning from work around 8pm, following which neighbours alerted the police.

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{{^usCountry}} Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the deceased’s uncle had suspected foul play, but the preliminary findings of the post-mortem examination indicated suicide. No external injury marks were reported, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the deceased’s uncle had suspected foul play, but the preliminary findings of the post-mortem examination indicated suicide. No external injury marks were reported, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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“The body was handed over to the family on Thursday. An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was carried out at Bhupani police station,” Yadav said.