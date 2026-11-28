A 19-year-old man died by suicide at his mother’s home in Bhupani on Wednesday, police said on Friday, adding that an inquiry had been conducted into the circumstances surrounding his death.
The deceased lived with his uncle in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh and had recently come to stay with his mother ahead of his 20th birthday on Saturday. Police said his mother had remarried following his father’s death in 2016, and he lived separately from her.
A senior police officer said preliminary inquiries revealed that the man had been upset after his mother allegedly refused to buy him a new iPhone for his birthday.
“The mother had bought him a smartphone a few months ago, but it got damaged. He had asked for a new one for his birthday,” the officer said.
Police said the man was alone at home on Wednesday when the incident took place. His mother discovered him upon returning from work around 8pm, following which neighbours alerted the police.
Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the deceased’s uncle had suspected foul play, but the preliminary findings of the post-mortem examination indicated suicide. No external injury marks were reported, he added.{{/usCountry}}
Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the deceased’s uncle had suspected foul play, but the preliminary findings of the post-mortem examination indicated suicide. No external injury marks were reported, he added.{{/usCountry}}
“The body was handed over to the family on Thursday. An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was carried out at Bhupani police station,” Yadav said.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.
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