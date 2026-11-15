Man pushes neighbour to death in Gurugram; suspect held

A 35-year-old man died after his neighbour allegedly pushed him and he his head hit a wall during a fight in Mohammadpur Jharsa on Friday night, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested. An FIR was filed under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS (Photo for representation)

According to police, the victim Vinay Kumar heard his neighbour Rajan Kumar, 35, arguing with his wife at around 9.30pm on Friday. He went to pacify the fight when Rajan allegedly pushed him, causing him to lose balance and hit his head against a wall, his wife told police in her complaint.

He was rushed to the government hospital in Sector 10 by neighbours, where doctors declared him dead. The cause of his death was head injury, police officials said.

Police said they received information about the death on Saturday, following which a team from Sector 37 police station reached the hospital.

The victim’s wife told police that the family is from Bihar and are currently living in Mohammadpur Jharsa.

Based on her complaint, Sector 37 police registered an FIR under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigators said that the accused is a native of East Champaran in Bihar. During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to pushing Vinay while he was trying to intervene in the argument between him and his wife.

“The accused was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway,” said a police official.