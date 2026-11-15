Man pushes neighbour to death in Gurugram; suspect held
A 35-year-old man died after his neighbour allegedly pushed him and he his head hit a wall during a fight in Mohammadpur Jharsa on Friday night, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested
A 35-year-old man died after his neighbour allegedly pushed him and he his head hit a wall during a fight in Mohammadpur Jharsa on Friday night, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.
According to police, the victim Vinay Kumar heard his neighbour Rajan Kumar, 35, arguing with his wife at around 9.30pm on Friday. He went to pacify the fight when Rajan allegedly pushed him, causing him to lose balance and hit his head against a wall, his wife told police in her complaint.
He was rushed to the government hospital in Sector 10 by neighbours, where doctors declared him dead. The cause of his death was head injury, police officials said.
Police said they received information about the death on Saturday, following which a team from Sector 37 police station reached the hospital.
The victim’s wife told police that the family is from Bihar and are currently living in Mohammadpur Jharsa.
Based on her complaint, Sector 37 police registered an FIR under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Investigators said that the accused is a native of East Champaran in Bihar. During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to pushing Vinay while he was trying to intervene in the argument between him and his wife.
“The accused was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway,” said a police official.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.