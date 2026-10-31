Man with eight criminal cases arrested with associate, five illegal pistols seized in Gurugram

Gurugram police’s crime branch arrested a 27-year-old history-sheeter and his associate in Bajghera on Thursday and seized five illegal pistols, 11 magazines and a car from their possession, police said on Friday.

Investigators said Deepak was arrested in connection with the murder of a resident of his village following a dispute in 2018. He was lodged in jail from 2019 until his release on bail in December 2025. (Representational image)

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The suspects were identified as Deepak, 27, and Rahul, 28, both residents of Sonipat in Haryana. Police said the arrests followed a tip-off.

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A case was registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Bajghera police station.

Investigators said Deepak was arrested in connection with the murder of a resident of his village following a dispute in 2018. He was lodged in jail from 2019 until his release on bail in December 2025.

According to police records, eight criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, theft, kidnapping for ransom and Arms Act violations, are registered against Deepak across Gurugram, Sonipat, Rewari and Delhi.

Police said Deepak allegedly planned to form his own gang after his release from jail and recruited Rahul and several others from nearby areas. He allegedly purchased weapons worth ₹3 lakh from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh to target people with whom he had financial disputes.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said Deepak also wanted to avenge the murder of his cousin, who was killed in Sonipat in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said Deepak also wanted to avenge the murder of his cousin, who was killed in Sonipat in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

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During questioning, police also learnt that Deepak had allegedly supplied weapons to the main accused in a snatching and robbery case reported in Delhi’s Dwarka area.